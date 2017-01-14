Hull City Sign Strikers Oumar Niasse And Evandro

English premier leave struggles Hull City have completed the double signing of strikers Oumar Niasse and Evandro, the club has announced.

Hull City have scored just 17 times in their 20 league games this season, and new manager Marco Silva identified strengthening his attack as the top priority upon his arrival at the KCOM.

Niasse, 26, joins on loan until the end of the season from Everton, where he had failed to settle following his £13.5m arrival a year ago. The deal is believed to include an option to buy over the summer.

📑 | We are delighted to confirm the double signing of Oumar Niasse and Evandro #WelcomeOumar #WelcomeEvandro pic.twitter.com/oJEJcVwHbG — Hull City (@HullCity) January 13, 2017

Evandro, meanwhile, previously played under Silva at Estoril and joins on a two-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee – thought to be around £500,000 – subject to international clearance.

Both players could go straight into the lineup for the Tigers’ home game with Bournemouth tomorrow afternoon.

The post Hull City Sign Strikers Oumar Niasse And Evandro appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

