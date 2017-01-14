Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hull City Sign Strikers Oumar Niasse And Evandro

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

English premier leave struggles Hull City have completed the double signing of strikers Oumar Niasse and Evandro, the club has announced.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Hull City have scored just 17 times in their 20 league games this season, and new manager Marco Silva identified strengthening his attack as the top priority upon his arrival at the KCOM.

 

Niasse, 26, joins on loan until the end of the season from Everton, where he had failed to settle following his £13.5m arrival a year ago. The deal is believed to include an option to buy over the summer.

Evandro, meanwhile, previously played under Silva at Estoril and joins on a two-and-a-half year contract for an undisclosed fee – thought to be around £500,000 – subject to international clearance.

Both players could go straight into the lineup for the Tigers’ home game with Bournemouth tomorrow afternoon.

The post Hull City Sign Strikers Oumar Niasse And Evandro appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.