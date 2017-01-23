Hull confirm Ryan Mason is conscious and speaking to club officials in hospital as he recovers from fractured skull – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Hull confirm Ryan Mason is conscious and speaking to club officials in hospital as he recovers from fractured skull
Telegraph.co.uk
Hull have confirmed Ryan Mason is conscious and speaking to club officials in hospital as he continues to recover from a fractured skull suffered against Chelsea yesterday. Mason is still at St Mary's Hospital in London following emergency surgery on …
Ryan Mason latest updates after Hull City midfielder undergoes surgery on fractured skull in London hospital
Ryan Mason news: Hull and Chelsea medical teams praised
Hull's Ryan Mason 'speaking in hospital' after fracturing skull at Chelsea
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG