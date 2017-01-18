Pages Navigation Menu

Hull want Emenike on loan – Vanguard

Jan 18, 2017


Hull want Emenike on loan
Emenike is out of favour with Turkish side Fenerbahce and Hull who are fighting relegation, are hopeful of getting Emenike to boost their chances. HULL CITY have enquired about a move for Fenerbahce's former West Ham striker Emmanuel Emenike to …

