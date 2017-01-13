Human Puppies: Pretty Mike signs undertaking to stop using chains on girls

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Police Command has arrested a socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, 30, popularly known as Pretty Mike, for allegedly dehumanising young girls and boys by turning them into human puppies with chains round their necks.

Nwogu, a club owner in Ikeja area of the state, was arrested on Wednesday on the orders of the Lagos State Government after news emerged on social media of the development.

Mike, whose escapades had since gone viral on the internet, was seen putting leash on young girls and leading them to a wedding in Lagos.

According to a statement by state Director Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Bola Akingbade, the development caused outrage from many quarters with people calling on government to act fast to put a rein on such bizarre anti-social behaviour.

Nwogu was said to be cooperating with investigation and had given useful statement to the police and was released after signing an undertaking to desist from putting any woman or man on a leash.

According to the undertaking, Nwogu admitted knowing his action was against the law, but pledged not to further indulge in such behaviour.

‘I pledge’

The undertaking read in part: “I, Mike Eze Nwalie, A.K.A Pretty Mike, of 21A, Magodo GRA, Luma Street, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys.

“I am aware that such act offends the law of the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be legal act towards me.

“I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective from tomorrow on all my social media platforms.”

Reacting to the development, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, said the government would not tolerate any anti-social behaviour that attempts to dehumanise any citizen in the state.

Kazeem restated the government’s determination to prosecute any individual or group of persons who violate any law of the state under any guise.

The commissioner said: “Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens, including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the state.”

