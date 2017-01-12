Pages Navigation Menu

Humblesmith – Beautiful Lagos

Jan 12, 2017

Humblesmith Shows He Knows Lagos in new single, ‘Beautiful Lagos’ Popular highlife singer, Humblesmith dropped a new single titled Beautiful Lagos. The singer shows his dexterity and mastery of the highlife genre and also his knowledge of the Lagos City, mentioning and highlighting development projects ongoing in Abule Egba, Pen cinema and on the Island. […]

