Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Humblesmith is grateful for success of 2016 – Guardian

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Humblesmith is grateful for success of 2016
Guardian
humblesmith-interview-1 If there's one artiste in the country that should be thankful to God for his achievements in the past year, it's the Osinachi crooner and Tummy Tummy brand ambassador Hmblesmith. Within his short time in the industry, the young

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.