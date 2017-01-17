Hunters Seize MG Gun, Kill 7 Insurgents In Madagali

Eagle-eyed vigilante in Madagali,participating in the fight against Insurgency in the North-East Nigeria, have successfully repelled an attack from Boko Haram insurgents by killing seven of the terrorists and seized a machine gun from them.

The success was recorded in Sabaon Gari area over the weekend, barely two days after a multiple bomb blast that rocked a checkpoint in the area leaving scores dead.

An eyewitness from the area confirmed the report.

Also, a vigilante members who participated in the fight confirmed the attack, saying said the insurgents thronged the village in large number, but met resistance from a group of hunters and vigilantes who forced them to flee into unknown destination.

“Seven of the insurgents died in the encounter we seized a machine gun belonging to them and forced them to flee to an unknown destination.

According to him, “The insurgents have not given up, they are making frantic effort to recapture their enclaves in Sambisa forest which allows them coordinate their operations freely without being interrupted.”

The council chairman of Madagali, Yusuf Muhammad who also confirmed the attack said only one member of Boko Haram was killed by soldiers.

The spokes man of the 28 Task Force Battalion in Mubi, Major Badare Akintoye, said he would get back to our reporter when he got the necessary details at the time sending the report.

