Husband of murdered escort wants answers from “animal” who killed his son’s mother – Press and Journal

Husband of murdered escort wants answers from "animal" who killed his son's mother



The husband of a high-class escort raped and murdered in an Aberdeen flat says he is delighted the “animal” who killed her is behind bars. But Gareth McGraa said he wants the chance to confront Bala Chinda so he can “finally get the truth” about why he …
Nigerian official's son gets life in prison for murder
'At the heart of this horrific crime was a young mother, daughter and friend whose life was cut tragically short'
Aberdeen escort murder: 'No matter what my wife did behind my back she did not deserve to die'
