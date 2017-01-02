Hyundai, Kia aim to grow 2017 sales to 8.25m vehicles globally
Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors said on Monday they aim to increase their combined sales to 8.25 million vehicles globally in 2017, despite rising competition. The 2017 target is slightly higher than their 2016 goal of 8.13 million vehicles. The South Korean automakers’ final sales figures for 2016 are due out later on Monday,…
