“I agreed to marry Ikechukwu because he proposed in public” – Sarah Ofili
Sarah Ofili, has revealed her reason for accepting Ikechiukwu’s 2011 proposal. The model, who granted an interview to Elsie Godwin for her show ‘Crux of the Matter’ revealed a lot while speaking on…
— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —
This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG