Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Always Faced That Challenge Of People Asking “Who Is This Small Boy”- Asa Asika tells Accelerate TV

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Asa Asika started off as that 16 year old who finds himself in a room with 45year olds and they wonder who he is and what the hell he is doing there. Watch and listen to the story on Accelerate TV, as he narrates going from that young boy to a hot shot talent manager […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.