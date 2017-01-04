I Always Faced That Challenge Of People Asking “Who Is This Small Boy”- Asa Asika tells Accelerate TV
Asa Asika started off as that 16 year old who finds himself in a room with 45year olds and they wonder who he is and what the hell he is doing there. Watch and listen to the story on Accelerate TV, as he narrates going from that young boy to a hot shot talent manager […]
