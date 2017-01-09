I am a proud Sexy Nigerian gay – Corper Confesses

A Nigeria Croper identified as SammyKing with Instagram handle: (@sammyking111) says he’s a Gay man and he is proud of it. See more of his photo below; Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

