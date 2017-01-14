I am in this race to empower Etsako people-Edo Politician

Blessing Agbomhere, a contender for today (Saturday) All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Etsako Federal Constituency seat on Friday said he is the best candidate to represent the constituency.

BusinessDay reports that the seat became vacant following the election of the former representatives, Phillip Shaibu, as the deputy governor of Edo State in the last September 28, 2016.

Agbomhere who spoke to newsmen in Benin-City also said that he has gotten the blessings of the former governor, Adams Oshiomhole, the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, his deputy, Phillip Shaibu and the leaders of the party in the Etsako federal constituency to represent the constituency at the National Assembly.

“APC is democracy and we can’t practice what we fought against. Party officials are coming from Abuja to monitor the primary so our party had not zero down on any candidate. I have gotten the assurance and support of the former governor Adams Oshiomole, Governor Obaseki and other party leaders that there would be primary for the by-election. ” he said.

He added that he is contesting to empower the people of the constituency

“I am not contesting the election for my sake. I am contesting the election because I am part of the Buhari struggle. I am part of the change and I know what the change we struggle for is all about.

I am vying the position not for myself but to empower the people of Etsako and make national opportunities.

“We need a very vibrant and profitable representations. A presentation that will bring a dividends of democracy for the people of Etsako. And I also believe that the best time is now because I think youthfulness is youthfulness because I also believe today that the development of Etsako rest upon the shoulders of the young generation which I represent.

“So I have been Ambassador for the people of Etsako. I am running for this election because I have a lot to offer the people of Etsako as well as Nigerian because at this critical time of our nationhood we Nigerians need human with the capacity. We need humans with ability and agility and these are the qualities the best critics that I known have agreed that i possessed.

“Having agreed that I possesses qualities the people of Etsako, the delegates of APC and a population of the leaders of the party have seen me as a very good material to be sent to the national assembly.

He however urged delegates for the primary election as well as the people of the constituency to shun the rumour making the round that he has backed of the race.

“So whatever story and rumours we are hearing they are mere rumours and stories being spread by the enemies of the party. We believes in democracy and we are democrat. Our party believes in innovation. We believe in the newness of Nigeria and oneness of the country. So the party cannot practice what we have already fought against. The party has manifestos, beliefs , principles and methods of operations”, he stated.

