I am not in a hurry to leave MFM -Chukwuka

Still basking in their 4-0 bashing of Lobi Stars, MFM inspirational midfielder Onuwa Chukwuka has given the club and its fans another cause to continue the celebration.

Chukwuka whose enterprising moves contributed immensely to the results achieved Sunday at the Agege Township stadium, revealed that a number of clubs in the country are interested in him but that he is not thinking of leaving the club for now.

Moving from one club to the other according to him is normal in football as every player dreams of playing at the highest level with maximum reward adding however that it is not his pre-occupation for now.

“”Although there are some clubs interested in me I am not thinking about leaving the club now, my desire right now is to help the team perform very well this season, “he said

He admitted that former teammate Ifeanyi Ifeanyi who has since pitched tent with Abia Warriors, is being missed at the club because he blended so much with him while they were playing together.

“”He is being missed no doubt and I believe he will be missing us too but that is football for you,”” he submitted

Some fans of the Lagos based club have described the result achieved on Sunday as a sweep pie coming just after the team lost by the same margin to IfeanyiUbah. They expressed hope that the players will maintain the tempo whether playing at home or away, insisting that every team in the premier league stand equal chance of finishing tops and earning a continental ticket.

MFM occupy the fourth position on the log with six points in three matches just a point below Champions league campaigners Rivers United who have earned seven points in three matches.

The post I am not in a hurry to leave MFM -Chukwuka appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

