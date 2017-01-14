Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Am Not Thinking Of Breaking Grand Slam Record – Serena Williams

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Tennis super star, Serena Williams has revealed that she is not thinking of moving ahead of Steffi Graf’s Grand Slam record at the Australian Open. The American world number two, 36, needs one major triumph to go clear of the German’s 22 Open-era titles. The six-time champion played down the attention on the record, saying…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post I Am Not Thinking Of Breaking Grand Slam Record – Serena Williams appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.