I Am Not Thinking Of Breaking Grand Slam Record – Serena Williams
Tennis super star, Serena Williams has revealed that she is not thinking of moving ahead of Steffi Graf’s Grand Slam record at the Australian Open. The American world number two, 36, needs one major triumph to go clear of the German’s 22 Open-era titles. The six-time champion played down the attention on the record, saying…
The post I Am Not Thinking Of Breaking Grand Slam Record – Serena Williams appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG