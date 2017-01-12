Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I apologize to all the women… who feel dehumanized by this craft that meant well” – Pretty Mike on Walking with Ladies on a Leash

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Club Owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, aka ‘Pretty Mike’ has tendered an apology for walking with ladies on a leash on different occasions. Today, reports filtered in that he was arrested by Lagos Police under the orders of the Lagos State Government for the “dehumanising” act.  Mike was made to sign an undertaken that he will not […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.