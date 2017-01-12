“I apologize to all the women… who feel dehumanized by this craft that meant well” – Pretty Mike on Walking with Ladies on a Leash

Club Owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, aka ‘Pretty Mike’ has tendered an apology for walking with ladies on a leash on different occasions. Today, reports filtered in that he was arrested by Lagos Police under the orders of the Lagos State Government for the “dehumanising” act. Mike was made to sign an undertaken that he will not […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

