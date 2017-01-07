I can dance naked with my head on the floor, legs in the air for Ibori – Reverend Ken

Former Chairman of Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, Rev Sam Ken, has said the former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, who was recently released from London Prison, United Kingdom, for money laundering, transformed many lives in the state and he would dance uncovered like the Biblical David to celebrate him.

Rev Ken, still bed-ridden after a life threatening automobile accident in 2014 on his way to the House of Representatives, Abuja, for an engagement on the 2011 Bonga Oil Spill, said in an encounter with Saturday Vanguard:

“As for Ibori’s release, if not for my present condition, I would have done more than what a renowned politician in this state, said he planned to do.

I will dance naked in the market place if God had allowed me to be physically fit now.

I would have danced with my head on the floor and my legs in the air, concerning the release of a titan, because the man is a colossus, a rare breed. Leaders have come and gone. In my 56 years around Nigeria’s political history, I have not seen a man apart from Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who has built the lives of people the way Ibori has done.

Surely, every politician in Delta State is a product of Ibori’s humane leadership. Virtually all of them were nobody, I say this without apology, but, today, they are all men who are standing on their two feet and can be counted anytime in this state; both financially and otherwise.

I am not aware of any other ruler that has built the lives of people; Ibori has built the present core of leaders in this state.”

