I can decide to break record for longest engagement ever – Eva Alordiah
Female Singer and Rapper, Eva Alordiah, has taken on a fan who called her ‘lord of the rings’ for not getting married even after her engagement on stage in December, 2015. Recall that the singer got engaged on stage at the Headies Awards 2015 to her fiance, Caesar. The fan @princessnwaroh, on Instagram called the […]
I can decide to break record for longest engagement ever – Eva Alordiah
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG