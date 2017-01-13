Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I can decide to break record for longest engagement ever – Eva Alordiah

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Eva Alordiah

Female Singer and Rapper, Eva Alordiah, has taken on a fan who called her ‘lord of the rings’ for not getting married even after her engagement on stage in December, 2015. Recall that the singer got engaged on stage at the Headies Awards 2015 to her fiance, Caesar. The fan @princessnwaroh, on Instagram called the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

I can decide to break record for longest engagement ever – Eva Alordiah

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.