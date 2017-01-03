Pages Navigation Menu

I cannot be underrated in APC – Dino Melaye

Posted on Jan 3, 2017

Senator Dino Melaye says his political clout cannot be undermined by anybody in the All Progressives Congress (APC). Melaye stated this over the weekend at Ayetoro-Gbede, his country home, where he distributed empowerment materials worth over N200 million to members of his constituency. He said, “There are so many unnecessary comments and rhetoric going around. […]

