‘I can’t do without Tuface,’ Annie Idibia cries out

Obviously scared and overwhelmed by the rate at which celebrity marriages crash like cherries falling off Udala trees, Annie Idibia, actress and wife of afro-pop crooner, Tuface Idibia, is ready to do anything to protect her young marriage.

According to the proud mother of two, she can’t imagine life without her hubby by her side day and night.

She said this touching prayer for her home: “I know we will grow old and die someday but God, please, I want to spend all my days with him (Tuface Idibia), grow old with him and die beside him; next to him. I can’t live if I have to do that without him. I won’t survive it!

“Life without him won’t be worth it again. It is sad that when we grow old and grey, one of us will go before the other but please, can we at least grow very old together and go together? All of our kids and grandchildren would have been all grown, graduates and well established by your Grace Lord o they will be fine when we go. Amen.”

The fears of the BlackBerry Babes star are not unconnected with the crisis that befell the marriages of her colleagues recently. They include Prince Eke, Lilian Esoro, Tonto Dikeh, and Ibinabo Fiberesima.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

