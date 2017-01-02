I did not choose to be Fatima Abacha – Daughter of ex-leader laments attacks on family
One of the daughters of the former military president of Nigeria, Sani Abacha – Fatima Gumsu, has opened up on the pains of being attacked for her father’s sins. On an Instagram post, @G_sparking, Gumsu revealed that dealing with what Nigerians say about her family has not been easy. She made this known after a […]
