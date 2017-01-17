“I Did Not Kill My Husband” Wife speaks out in case of Nigerian-American Military Veteran assasinated in Imo

Following up on the story posted earlier today detailing the tragic death of Chuks Okebata, here is a message from his widow. US-based Chuks was assassinated after being abducted by unknown assailants. The deceased from Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state was in the country to celebrate the Christmas season. The Commissioner […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

