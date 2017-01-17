Pages Navigation Menu

“I Did Not Kill My Husband” Wife speaks out in case of Nigerian-American Military Veteran assasinated in Imo

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

Following up on the story posted earlier today detailing the tragic death of Chuks Okebata, here is a message from his widow. US-based Chuks was assassinated after being abducted by unknown assailants. The deceased from Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state was in the country to celebrate the Christmas season. The Commissioner […]

