I didn’t receive full payment from Paris Club fund – Mimiko – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Africa


I didn't receive full payment from Paris Club fund – Mimiko
The outgoing Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko on Tuesday said his administration only got 12.5 percent instead of 25 percent from the recently released Paris Club fund. The governor, who wondered why his state was given such fund, said other …
