I didn’t receive full payment from Paris Club fund – Mimiko

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The outgoing Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko on Tuesday said his administration only got 12.5 percent instead of 25 percent from the recently released Paris Club fund. The governor, who wondered why his state was given such fund, said other states got their full percentage of the money. Mimiko, whose eight year tenure will […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

