I didn’t receive full payment from Paris Club fund – Mimiko
The outgoing Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko on Tuesday said his administration only got 12.5 percent instead of 25 percent from the recently released Paris Club fund. The governor, who wondered why his state was given such fund, said other states got their full percentage of the money. Mimiko, whose eight year tenure will […]
I didn’t receive full payment from Paris Club fund – Mimiko
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG