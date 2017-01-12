Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I didn’t want to become the Senate Leader – Ahmed Lawan

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ahmed Lawan

The Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Ahmed Lawan has disclosed that his choice as senate leader was the decision of his party, the All Progressive Congress, APC. Lawan who made this known on Thursday while addressing newsmen in Abuja, said he had no choice but to accept the position, since it was the party’s position. “The […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

I didn’t want to become the Senate Leader – Ahmed Lawan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.