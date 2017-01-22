Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I do not feel marginalized” – Woman speaks in favour of Donald Trump

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Even as female protesters continue to malign and vilify the newly sworn in POTUS, Donald J. Trump, some other women have come to his defense. One in particular penned an epistle on why she felt the protesters were out of order. She wrote: I am not a “disgrace to women” because I don’t support the…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post “I do not feel marginalized” – Woman speaks in favour of Donald Trump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.