I Don’t Believe We Have Celebrities In Nigeria – Yemi Solade

Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade has in a recent interview disclosed that he hides his face in public because popular people are not appreciated in the country. The ace Nollywood actor who maintained that the status of stars in Nigeria based on their popularity does not reflect their purse told Punch in a recent interview: “I…

The post I Don’t Believe We Have Celebrities In Nigeria – Yemi Solade appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

