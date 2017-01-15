Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I don’t even know Gideon Okeke – Chiwetalu Agu‎ reacts to actor’s attack

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

image

Nollywood veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu has reacted to the recent attack on him by Tinsel actor, Gideon Okeke, who slammed him (Agu) for using vulgar words in movies. Okeke recently took to his instagram page to attack Agu for the use of crude words in films. He wrote, “You know him as the wicked uncle […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

I don’t even know Gideon Okeke – Chiwetalu Agu‎ reacts to actor’s attack

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.