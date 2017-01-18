“I don’t like tweeting & I don’t want celebrities at my inauguration” – Donald Trump

Donald Trump, whose early-morning rants and policy pronouncements on Twitter have left the world hanging on his every typed word, has said he doesn’t like using the social media platform in comments to air Wednesday.

“I don’t like tweeting,” Trump told Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” program.

“I have other things I could be doing. But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract,” he said in excerpts of the interview released late Tuesday.

Since winning the presidency in November, the Republican has exploited Twitter to make administrative announcements, weigh in on foreign policy — and hurl barbs at anyone who crosses him.

Asked if he would continue to use it as president, Trump said: “Yes.”

A-list celebrities have also backed off from Donald Trump’s inauguration in droves, leaving Trump

struggling like none of his predecessors to find household names as entertainment.

“Many of the celebrities that are saying they’re not going, they were never invited. I don’t want the celebrities, I want the people, and we have the biggest celebrities in the world there,” Trump told Fox.

He took a similar line towards fashion designers, many of whom have declined to clothe his wife Melania or have discouraged others from dressing the former model.

Asked about Tom Ford’s refusal, Trump said that his wife:

“Never asked Tom Ford, doesn’t like Tom Ford, doesn’t like his designs.”

