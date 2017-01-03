Pages Navigation Menu

I don’t support Rasanga for governor – Midiwo – The Star, Kenya

The Star, Kenya

I don't support Rasanga for governor – Midiwo
Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo has said he does not support the reelection of Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga. There were reports Midiwo decided to support Rasanga after attending a meeting at former Gem MP Joe Donde's home last week. Midiwo said he backs …
Rasanga supporters turn on Gumbo motorcade in UgunjaK24 TV
Blow to Rasanga as Raila's man disown himHivisasa.com

