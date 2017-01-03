I don’t support Rasanga for governor – Midiwo – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
I don't support Rasanga for governor – Midiwo
The Star, Kenya
Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo has said he does not support the reelection of Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga. There were reports Midiwo decided to support Rasanga after attending a meeting at former Gem MP Joe Donde's home last week. Midiwo said he backs …
