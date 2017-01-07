I feed my children with my personal money despite living in Aso Rock – Aisha Buhari
Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has claimed that she feeds her children with her personal money. She said that the State House, Abuja catered for her welfare only when it was necessary. According to Aisha, she had not been accorded the official privileges given to her predecessors as the Fist Lady of the country. […]
