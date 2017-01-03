Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Fell in Love a Lady on Instagram But This Happened When Met at the Hotel – Man Talks Bad Romance

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian Based abroad traveled down to Nigeria to be with a lady she meet on Insatgram in an hotel only to discover something shocking.. Read the full story below;

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
i-fell-in-love-a-lady-on-instagram-but-this-happened-when-met-at-the-hotel-man-talks-bad-romance

The post I Fell in Love a Lady on Instagram But This Happened When Met at the Hotel – Man Talks Bad Romance appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.