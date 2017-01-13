“I felt deeply insulted” – Eva Alordiah reacts to an IG User’s Comment calling her Lord of the Rings – Bella Naija
|
Bella Naija
|
“I felt deeply insulted” – Eva Alordiah reacts to an IG User's Comment calling her Lord of the Rings
Bella Naija
Rapper Eva Alordiah went on her Instagram page to react to a comment left by an Instagram user on her page where the person said about Eva's fiancé, Caeser, “This guy has no Shame, since 2015 he proposed and no wedding, Is she Lord of the Rings?”.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG