“I felt deeply insulted” – Eva Alordiah reacts to an IG User’s Comment calling her Lord of the Rings – Bella Naija

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment


Bella Naija

“I felt deeply insulted” – Eva Alordiah reacts to an IG User's Comment calling her Lord of the Rings
Rapper Eva Alordiah went on her Instagram page to react to a comment left by an Instagram user on her page where the person said about Eva's fiancé, Caeser, “This guy has no Shame, since 2015 he proposed and no wedding, Is she Lord of the Rings?”.

