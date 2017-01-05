“I Felt Gobsmacked” – Arsenal’s New Signing Cohen Bramall Speaks About Training With The First Team

Cohen Bramall said his experience of training with the Arsenal squad left him feeling “absolutely gobsmacked”.

The Hednesford left-back spent two days at the Gunners’ London Colney facility ahead of a proposed move which is expected to net the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League club around £40,000.

Bramall, 20, travelled to Arsenal expecting to be put through his paces alongside the club’s U23s but instead found himself rubbing shoulders with the senior squad.

“I drove in there and I was absolutely gobsmacked,” he told Sky Sports News HQ. “It was like a dream, it was so weird.

“I was training with the first team on the Thursday and the Friday and my eyes just lit up straight away but I had to do my job.

“I trained to the best of my ability; I tried to use my speed a lot, overlapping from left-back and just wanted to get my body out there.

Cohen Bramall also met Gunners manager Arsene Wenger after his trial, and received some encouraging words from his potential new boss for his performances.

“He came up to me after the session and it was literally a ‘hi, nice to meet you’ and he told me he liked how I play,” he said.

“Just those words, you don’t get them a lot.”

