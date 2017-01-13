Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I forgive you for calling my baby witch, husband ‘brokeass’ – Mercy Johnson tells Tonto Dikeh

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mercy Johnson tells Tonto Dikeh

The ‘war’ between Nollywood divas, Mercy Johnson and Tonto Dikeh seems to have ended. This was after Tonto apologized to her colleague for calling her daughter, Purity a ‘witch’ after Mercy resumed acting 4 months after giving birth to her first child, Purity, in US back in 2013. Recall that in 2013 after Mercy delivered […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

I forgive you for calling my baby witch, husband ‘brokeass’ – Mercy Johnson tells Tonto Dikeh

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.