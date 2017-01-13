I forgive you for calling my baby witch, husband ‘brokeass’ – Mercy Johnson tells Tonto Dikeh
The ‘war’ between Nollywood divas, Mercy Johnson and Tonto Dikeh seems to have ended. This was after Tonto apologized to her colleague for calling her daughter, Purity a ‘witch’ after Mercy resumed acting 4 months after giving birth to her first child, Purity, in US back in 2013. Recall that in 2013 after Mercy delivered […]
I forgive you for calling my baby witch, husband ‘brokeass’ – Mercy Johnson tells Tonto Dikeh
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG