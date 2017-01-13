I get paid for catching my fun – Ara Oge Concepts’ boss

By Akin Sokoya

SHE has a very humble disposition, easy-going and very unassuming. But working on women and ladies’ beauty has become a hobby-cum-fun for the delectable lady who is fondly known as Tolu Ara-Oge, the Chief Executive and Creative Officer of upscale Ara Oge Concepts in Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos.

A graduate who had the option of settling for a white collar job after her tertiary education, Ara-Oge’s deep passion for the make-up business made her to embrace the upwardly mobile business of make-up, where she has since found fulfilment and satisfaction, having opened her own shop few years back.

The happily-married mother of one enthused: ‘I was just doing the business for the fun of it, because of the deep passion I have for the vocation; but the rapid increase in my clients made me plunge fully into the business shortly after my NYSC.

Business and passion

The fun in the business and my passion for it, now rake in cool dough for me. People pay me well for catching my fun and doing my hobby, which of course, I honed by going for some refresher courses in many areas of the beauty and make-up business. And I must confess that it has been great fun all the way.”

She revealed that she has trained many ladies who are now doing well in the business. To say but the least, Ara Oge Concepts’ boss is everything in one; a professional make-up artist; bridal make-over expert; fixer of human eye lashes; bridal hair stylist; natural hair stylist among other specializations in the beauty and make-up industry. Indeed, the creativity, dynamism and versatility of the business have made it one that would last for a long time.

The very pleasant and courteous lady of style, panache describes herself as an up and coming make up artist, even when her numerous clients refer to her as an expert in the field. One believes that the sky is definitely the starting point for Tolu Ara Oge who has expressed optimism that tomorrow will be better than today.

