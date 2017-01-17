I have achieved 90% of my campaign promises – Okorocha

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha says he has fulfilled about 90 per cent of the campaign promises made to the people of the state. Okorocha made the disclosure when he received the management of the Sun Publishing Company led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr Eric Osagie, at his Spitbat Owerri residence on Tuesday. “My administration has already fulfilled about 90 per cent of my campaign promises which includes building of 27 new general hospitals in each of the 27 local governments, free education at all levels, and infrastructural development.

