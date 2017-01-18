I Have Not Retired – Van Gaal
Louis Van Gaal, who has been out of work since his departure from Manchester United last summer, told Dutch media that he was unlikely to return to coaching. However, speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Van Gaal has now clarified his comments and denied his retirement. He said, “No, no no. I have not retired. …
