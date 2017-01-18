Pages Navigation Menu

I Have Not Retired – Van Gaal

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Louis Van Gaal, who has been out of work since his departure from Manchester United last summer, told Dutch media that he was unlikely to return to coaching. However, speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, Van Gaal has now clarified his comments and denied his retirement. He said, “No, no no. I have not retired. …

