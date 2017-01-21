Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I have not, will never steal money from or defraud Federal Government of Nigeria – Diezani – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
I have not, will never steal money from or defraud Federal Government of Nigeria – Diezani
Vanguard
Former minister of petroleum resources, OPEC president Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke has denied unsubstantiated allegations that were made recently by the EFCC regarding the sum of $153m forfeiture. The former OPEC president sheds more light on the …
Corruption: UK takes possession of evidence against DiezaniThe Nation Newspaper
UK Police Tighten Noose on Diezani Alison Madueke- The SunNigerian Bulletin

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.