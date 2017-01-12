Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I have rested my grievances against Bukola Saraki – Ahmed Lawan

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ahmed Lawan

The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has stated that his elevation as the new Senate leader is a development that has made him to rest his grievances against Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Expressing through Order 43 of Senate Rules on Thursday, Lawan noted that he had been on the opposition in the lower and upper […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

I have rested my grievances against Bukola Saraki – Ahmed Lawan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.