I have rested my grievances against Bukola Saraki – Ahmed Lawan
The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has stated that his elevation as the new Senate leader is a development that has made him to rest his grievances against Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Expressing through Order 43 of Senate Rules on Thursday, Lawan noted that he had been on the opposition in the lower and upper […]
