Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I Hope I’ve Made You Proud” – Michelle Obama delivers an Emotional Final Speech as First Lady of the United States

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are counting the days to the end of their stay in the White House and Michelle has given her final speech. The 52-year-old First Lady delivered her remarks during a ceremony honoring the 2017 School Counselor of the Year in the East Room of the White House on Friday (January […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.