“I Hope I’ve Made You Proud” – Michelle Obama delivers an Emotional Final Speech as First Lady of the United States
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are counting the days to the end of their stay in the White House and Michelle has given her final speech. The 52-year-old First Lady delivered her remarks during a ceremony honoring the 2017 School Counselor of the Year in the East Room of the White House on Friday (January […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG