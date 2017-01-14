Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Insist Chidinma Okeke Is Not A Lesbian –Former Miss Tourism

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ex-Miss Tourism Nigeria and Special Assistant on Tourism to the Anambra State Government, Collete Nwadike, is solidly behind her fellow beauty queen and former Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke, who was involved in a scandalous lesbian video recently.   Speaking recently on her new series, ‘African Beauty,’ featuring Jide Kosoko and Funky Mallam, Nwadike insisted that …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post I Insist Chidinma Okeke Is Not A Lesbian –Former Miss Tourism appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.