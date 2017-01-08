I intend to make money, win awards from The Three Wise Men — Opa Williams

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Ace Nollywood movie producer, Opa Williams, is gunning for the skies with the premiere of his latest movie, The Three Wise Men, a comic movie which deals with serious issues of life. The talented movie-maker who premiered the movie late last year, says as a business man he hopes to make a lot of money and bag some awards to decorate his hall of fame as part of his gains from the movie. Speaking during an exclusive interview, Opa Williams hilariously told Potpourri what he expects to gain from filming The Three Wise Men. “Two things I want to clinch from the filming of this movie are awards and money”, he said hilariously.

As to what inspired the movie, title, and the cast, he had interesting responses. “We all think we are wise, but do you know if a decision you take is a wise one? So I just thought I should name the movie The Three Wise Men, because in life whatever situation you find yourself you must take a decision, be it good or bad.”

According to him, RMD, Zack Orji and Victor Olaotan were just the best choice of cast for the roles they all played in the movie. “I was looking for people that can interpret roles, which is very key, not because they are popular, but because they are able to imbibe the role into themselves and later bring it out. I sat down and decided on RMD, Zack Orji and Victor Olaotan because they were the best for the roles. Another thing is that, whatever we do, we are in business, we know who sells, sometimes you bring in a star and they give you a wishy-washy movie and then it flops, but if you are able to get a good story, a good star, a good production value, and then you are up.”

