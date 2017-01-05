I know Buhari’ll not perform; His change not working – Fayose – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I know Buhari'll not perform; His change not working – Fayose
Vanguard
Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has said that he has always known that President Muhammadu Buhari will not perform in government and that to prove his predictions, the change mantra which President Buhari promised Nigerians is not working.
N5000 stipend: Choose who to believe between Buhari or Fayose – Presidency to Nigerians
The new cabinet Buhari needs
Buhari Replies Fayose, Says N5,000 Stipends Scheme Not A Hoax
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG