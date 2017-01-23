Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I know how to handle infidelity’ – Foluke Daramola comes to husband’s defense – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
'I know how to handle infidelity' – Foluke Daramola comes to husband's defense
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Recently, Kayode Salako, husband to popular Nigerian actress Foluke Daramola–Salako said he cannot stop talking to other women just because he is married and that people should stop trying to put a strain on his marriage by texting his wife whenever he …
Husband Of Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola Sends Serious Warning To Home BreakersBuzzNigeria.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.