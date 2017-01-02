Pages Navigation Menu

“I know things that other people don’t know…. You’ll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday” – Donald Trump on Alleged Russian Hacking

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says that he knew “things that other people don’t know” about the Russian hacking. He promised that the information would be revealed “on Tuesday or Wednesday”. Speaking outside his Palm Beach, Florida club, Mar-a-Lago during a New Year party, Trump who expressed lingering skepticism about intelligence assessments of Russian interference in […]

