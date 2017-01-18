“I Love Adekunle Gold” – Watch Why Lagos Police PRO Professed Her Love For The YBNL Star

The Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Dolapo Opeyemi Badmus has professed her undying love for Adekunle Gold’s music.

In an exclusive interview with LIB, the beautiful law enforcement agent revealed that Adekunle Gold’s music was the tonic that helps her relax when the pressures of her job pile on her.

She also bared her undying readiness to meet with the YBNL star.

She said: “Music gives me joy; it relaxes me even when I am stressed. You can see my small speaker here. Whenever I am off duty or whenever I have any little time to rest, I listen to music and it gives me a lot of satisfaction. “Please I like Adekunle Gold, I want to see Adekunle Gold. I love Adekunle Gold. I love all of them. Do you know why? I am an indigenous person and he gives me a lyric that gives me sense. “I told you I love music, it’s not about sound; it’s not about hitting things together. What is it there (touching her head) that can take you to places. And I think that guy Adekunle Gold has it.”

Badmus, who was appointed as Lagos State PPRO in January 2016, has been effective in that capacity under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Fatai Owoseni.

