I love Bobrisky, I want to marry him, US based Nigerian declares – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I love Bobrisky, I want to marry him, US based Nigerian declares
Vanguard
Snapchat celebrity and Nigerian male Barbie, Bobrisky, has gotten a marriage proposal from a Nigerian living in the United States of America. According to relationship blogger Joro Olumofin on Instagram, the unnamed lover is head-over-heels for …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG