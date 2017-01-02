He is my soulmate – US-based Nigeria wants to marry Bobrisky – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
He is my soulmate – US-based Nigeria wants to marry Bobrisky
Daily Post Nigeria
The unidentified man sent his 7th mail to popular relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin, who posted a screenshot on Instagram. He claims to have fallen in love with Bobrisky and was ready to take him to the US, because “Nigeria is not ready for him …
I love Bobrisky, I want to marry him, US based Nigerian declares
35-year old American Man Reportedly Wants To Marry Bobrisky
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG