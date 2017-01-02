He is my soulmate – US-based Nigeria wants to marry Bobrisky – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

He is my soulmate – US-based Nigeria wants to marry Bobrisky

He is my soulmate – US-based Nigeria wants to marry Bobrisky
The unidentified man sent his 7th mail to popular relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin, who posted a screenshot on Instagram. He claims to have fallen in love with Bobrisky and was ready to take him to the US, because “Nigeria is not ready for him
I love Bobrisky, I want to marry him, US based Nigerian declaresVanguard
35-year old American Man Reportedly Wants To Marry BobriskyEntertainment Express

