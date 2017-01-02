I love Bobrisky, I want to marry him, US based Nigerian declares

Snapchat celebrity and Nigerian male Barbie, Bobrisky, has gotten a marriage proposal from a Nigerian living in the United States of America.

According to relationship blogger Joro Olumofin on Instagram, the unnamed lover is head-over-heels for Bobrisky and wants to walk down the aisle with him.

The full message from the suitor reads “Joro this is my 7th mail. I can’t believe your platform discriminates. I am disappointed in you. I thought you were meant to help people. Please post and help me”.

“I’m a guy of 35 years. I work for Nasa. I live in the US, Texas to be exact but I frequent Nigeria a whole lot. I have come to fall in love with someone in Nigeria. His name is Bobrisky. I love this guy so much.

“He is so real, but Nigeria is not ready for him. I want to bring him to the US and marry him. I have sent him a DM but he replied me once and never again. I’m addicted to his snapchat, the way he whine his waste, my God! My d*ck hard.

“Joro he even posted you on his snapchat yesterday. Please post so he will notice me and reply. He is my soulmate. I love Bobby”.

The post I love Bobrisky, I want to marry him, US based Nigerian declares appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

